Electric cooperatives issue peak energy alert

Power lines.
Power lines.(MGN)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KTTC) – As we enter a long period of cold weather, a number of cooperatives issued peak energy alerts that began Friday, January 27.

Cooperatives include:

  • Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea)
  • MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford)
  • People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco)
  • Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar).

The cooperatives said it’s because of the high demand on the regional electric grid, and members are urged to reduce their usage as they are able.

There are ways members can conserve electricity during this period. Here are some ideas:

  • Setting your heating system to at least 68 degrees, and lowering it if no one is home
  • Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later at night
  • Using a microwave instead of an oven to cook
  • Refraining from turning on TVs or gaming systems

