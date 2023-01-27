Electric cooperatives issue peak energy alert

(KTTC) – As we enter a long period of cold weather, a number of cooperatives issued peak energy alerts that began Friday, January 27.

Cooperatives include:

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea)

MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford)

People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco)

Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar).

The cooperatives said it’s because of the high demand on the regional electric grid, and members are urged to reduce their usage as they are able.

There are ways members can conserve electricity during this period. Here are some ideas:

Setting your heating system to at least 68 degrees, and lowering it if no one is home

Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later at night

Using a microwave instead of an oven to cook

Refraining from turning on TVs or gaming systems

