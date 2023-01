ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The D’Siever’s have been active in SE MN for the past 15 years, playing jazz that features the trombone.

The D’Siever’s feature improvisations and a sense of humor, offering the audience their money back if they hear them play a song the same way twice.

You can check out there show dates and more about them here.

