Accumulating light snow tonight & Saturday; Arctic air arrives this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed widespread sunshine today, but clouds will return later tonight ahead of our next weather-maker. A clipper system will move through the Upper Midwest overnight, bringing some light snow to the region. Winds will increase to 10-20 mph out of the south with gusts near 35 mph at times.

Snowfall timing (KTTC)

Snow will arrive after midnight and continue through mid-morning Friday. Accumulations around the area will be minor, up to 1″ for most, but isolated pockets up to 2″ are possible. Anticipate slow and slippery roads for the Friday morning commute. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s to low 30s with strong winds at 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Areas of patchy blowing and drifting snow are possible throughout the day in rural and open areas.

Estimated snowfall total (KTTC)

Another round of light snow is possible Saturday, arriving after 3 am and lasting through the afternoon. Some Minor accumulation is expected. Colder air arrives, leaving high temperatures in the upper single digits to low teens and wind chill values in the single digits below zero. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Temp & wind chill outlook (KTTC)

Arctic air really sets in Sunday and is expected to last throughout much of next week. Daytime high temperatures will be in the low single digits with wind chill values in the teens below zero. Similar conditions are expected for the start of the week on Monday with partly sunny skies. Bitterly cold conditions will remain through the end of the week with quiet and sunny skies.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

