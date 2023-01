ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Area Builder’s Home Show is coming soon in February with a whole host of events.

RAB’s Executive Director, John Eischen joined us to tell us more about the events and why each night will be special.

The Home Show will be Feb. 3-5 at the Mayo Civic Center.

To see the full list of events and times, look here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.