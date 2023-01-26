Social-ICE 2023 theme and bars announced

Downtown Rochester's ice festival, Social-ICE, is February 24-25
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Social-ICE will return to Peace Plaza located downtown Rochester in February for its 15th year.

Rochester’s iconic ice festival will returns in its true form with ice, themed bars, and DJs February 24-25, 2023.

The theme was announced Thursday as “decades,” where each participating bar/restaurant will focus and incorporate iconic elements from their chosen era.

This year, there will be a total of six veteran and newcomer bars/restaurants. Those are listed below.

  • Chester’s Kitchen & Bar
  • Chez Bojji
  • Kathy’s Pub
  • Olde Brick House
  • Tap House on Historic 3rd
  • Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar

The free family day of the event, Social-ICE FAM JAM, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

