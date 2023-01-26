More pain at the pump ahead

Why are the prices increasing?
For the 4th straight week gas prices have been on rise.
For the 4th straight week gas prices have been on rise.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – All across Minnesota gas prices are starting to creep back up and experts are projecting the spring and summer will have you digging deeper into your wallet.

For the 4th straight week gas prices have been on rise. Here in southeast Minnesota the prices have climbed nearly thirty cents in the past two weeks with the local average hovering around three dollars and forty cents. The national average is climbing up ten cents to three dollars and thirty nine cents.

In additional concerns over prices rising, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has come to an end.

Concerns are now that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the winter.

All of this while refineries are still trying to come back on-line after last months brutal cold blast.

“While some refineries have returned to service others have sustained damage. That needs to be addressed before refineries can re-open. That’s why gas prices have been climbing. Refineries have lost time with outages and some of them have not returned to service,” explained Gas Buddy petroleum expert Patrick De Haan.

He says this next bitter blast could hurt those refinery repairs and he’s predicting four dollars per gallon gas before Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Thomas McElroy still missing, family holds out hope.
Thomas McElroy still missing, family holds out hope
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Seven area teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Economic Development, On the Road in Pine Island, Midwest Access
Economic Development, On the Road in Pine Island, Midwest Access
Cardboard Sled Race, On the Road in Pine Island, Midwest Access
Cardboard Sled Race, On the Road in Pine Island, Midwest Access
Snow Grooming, On the Road in Pine Island, Midwest Access
Snow Grooming, On the Road in Pine Island, Midwest Access
Businesses are also feeling the heat with high gas bills and unfortunately hurting the...
Feeling the heat over natural gas prices