Light snow early Friday; bitterly cold this weekend and for the days that follow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought light snow to the area on Wednesday has moved out of the region to the east and now even colder air is blowing into the area. Clouds and leftover snow flurries this morning will give way to frigid sunshine in the midday and afternoon hours and temperatures will climb just a little, going from the single digits to the teens. Wind chill values will remain slightly below zero throughout the day.

Expect plenty of bright, cold sunshine today with wind chill indices below zero. (KTTC)

Temps will fall early in the evening and then climb sharply later in the night. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken once again this evening as a clipper-type storm system approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will fall to the single digits just after sunset before climbing later in the night on gusty south winds. Light snow will develop after midnight and a minor coating of accumulation is likely across the area. Light snow will likely slow the commute Friday morning with up to an inch of accumulation in the area. Snowfall will wind down in the mid-morning right about the time Arctic air begins to blow in from the northwest. Temperatures will reach the low 30s in the late morning and then drop dramatically for the remainder of the day. Northwest winds will reach 25 miles per hour at times while they work to draw in that colder air mass. Temperatures will fall to the teens late in the afternoon and wind chill levels will be just above zero during the day.

Temps will fall from the low 30s tomorrow. Light snow will end late in the morning. (KTTC)

Up to an inch of snowfall accumulation can be expected early Friday. (KTTC)

Saturday will start with another round of light snow as a storm system grazes the area to the south. Snowfall will wind down around lunchtime, leaving behind an inch or two of accumulation in North Iowa and less than an inch in southern Minnesota. High temperatures will be in the low teens with wind chills slightly below zero throughout the day.

Light snow will be possible early Friday and early Saturday with minor accumulation. Cold weather will linger throughout next week. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day on Sunday, but temperatures will be bitterly cold. Afternoon readings will be in the single digits with wind chill values in the teens below zero. Each day next week will feature at least some sunshine as our pattern remains mainly dry but brutally cold. High temperatures Monday will be around zero and the days that follow will only be a few degrees warmer. High temperatures will likely be in the single digits until Friday when slightly warmer air begins to build northward into the region. We may finally encounter some readings in the teens to low 20s over the following weekend.

Temps will be much colder than normal for the next week or more. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.