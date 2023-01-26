Learn how to roll sushi today on Midwest Access

Learn how to make sushi
Learn how to make sushi(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –About the Event

Learn to prepare a perfect sticky rice and create artful sushi rolls with friends or on your own!

No Experience Necessary!

You will learn: Sushi Rolling Maki (Nuri on outside) Sushi Rolling Uramaki (Rice on outside) How to Prepare ingredients and where to get ingredients/materials.

Hanh will show you all the fun!

