KTTC is back on air after signal issues

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is back on air after experiencing a signal issue affecting over-the-air viewers and those who subscribe to satellite providers.

Station engineers said the issue wasn’t with technology operated by KTTC. They worked with our broadcast partners to address the problem.

Viewers can always watch KTTC newscasts online and on demand here.

