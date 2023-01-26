Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announce 2023 Infrastructure Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Thursday, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanigan announced their 2023 Infrastructure Plan.

The $3.3 billion plan invests in critical projects with a focus on roads, bridges, water systems, housing and homelessness, and environmental stewardship.

The announcement follows the rollout of the Governor’s One Minnesota Budget.

The 2023 Infrastructure Plan includes $1.9 billion in General Obligation Bonds and $1.4 billion in other financing, including $250 million in Appropriation Bonds and $899 million in General Fund cash.

“The investments in our Infrastructure Plan are a down payment on the future of our state,” Governor Walz said. “Strong infrastructure is what allows Minnesotans to live safe and healthy lives. It’s what keeps our drinking water clean, our roads and bridges safe to drive on, and our communities safe from flooding. The investments in our 2023 Infrastructure Plan will support the economic vitality of our communities, while creating thousands of good-paying jobs.”

The 2023 Infrastructure Plan can be found below:

