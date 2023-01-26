Feeling the heat over natural gas prices

Businesses are also feeling the heat with high gas bills and unfortunately hurting the bottom-line.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Along with rising gas prices, homeowners are seeing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bills.

People are taking to social media venting about bills last month going through the roof ranging from 300 dollars to over 600 dollars for home heating last month.

Businesses are also feeling the heat with high gas bills and unfortunately hurting the bottom-line.

We stopped at Jersey Jo’s in Rochester and the owner tells us his gas bill for the restaurant has doubled since last year at this time.

Natural gas is vital for his cooking as well as heating for his dine in customers.

“I’m not going to jack up my prices because of the gas increase, that’s not fair to my customers. But all around the board we have to figure out what we gonna do. Eggs are five dollars to eight dollars and the price of food is going ridiculous,” said owner Joseph Phillips.

Phillips says his first step is to lower his thermostats in the building, within reason for the comfort of his customers

