Voting is open for ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Voting is now open for the 2022-23 “Name a Snowplow” contest.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Wednesday the selected 60 finalists for public voting. The top eight vote-getters will become MnDOT snowplow names, one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.

Minnesotans can see all the finalist names and vote now at here.

Voting will be open through Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

MnDOT said it received more than 10,400 snowplow name submissions in December. MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the ideas and selected 60 finalists for public voting.

The agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences.

In early February, MnDOT will announce the eight winning names and areas where the newly named snowplows will be located.

This is the third year that MnDOT has invited the public to help name a group of the state’s 800-plus snowplows.

