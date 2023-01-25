State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a slow close, testing sites across Minnesota are planning on closing this week.

The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, the site in Duluth plans on closing on Jan. 28, while the COVID testing sites located in Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport will end operations on Sunday.

The closings will mark the end of their nearly three-year run serving Minnesotans.

COVID-19 testing will continue to be available through a number of sources including the state’s at-home testing program.

