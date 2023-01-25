Seven area teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – There are 131 candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year that have accepted their nominations and completed the materials to become eligible for the honor.

Out of the 131 candidates, seven are from the Southeast Minnesota area.

According to Education Minnesota, the program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

This year will be the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists.

In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7, 2023 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

The candidates for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year are listed below by their school districts or operating entities with the Southeast Minnesota candidates bolded.

Burke Egner, Albert Lea Area Schools

Stephanie Groetsch, Alexandria Public Schools

Johanna Mueller, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Lisa Neaderhiser, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Kelley Nelson, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Wendi Delmore, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Andrea Albright, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Rachel Brisbin, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Kristin Rutz, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Lisa Thul, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Stephanie Ylvisaker, Anoka Hennepin Schools

Kelley Heimerman, Atwater-Cosmos Grove City Schools

Jessica Bernand, Austin Public Schools

Heather Ruzek, Austin Public Schools

Gretchen Lee, Badger Independent School District

Kristine Bents, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools

Jill Andersen, Bloomington Public Schools

Serena Christensen, Bloomington Public Schools

Kristina Ebert, Bloomington Public Schools

Beth Kiene, Bloomington Public Schools

Angela Mahowald, Bloomington Public Schools

Ryan Pedersen, Bloomington Public Schools

Scyler Shearer, Bloomington Public Schools

Ashly Tritch, Bloomington Public Schools

Laurel Wiehe, Bloomington Public Schools

Jeff Zupfer, Bloomington Public Schools

Jenny Boldt, Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District

Danielle Kelm, Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District

Heather Humphrey-Faber, Carondelet Catholic School, Minneapolis

Linsey Strand, Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools

Dave Perry, Cloquet Public Schools

Anne Knutson, Columbia Heights Public Schools

Rachel Thoma, Dover-Eyota Public Schools

Giovanna Margalli, Edina Public Schools

Emily Waage, Edina Public Schools

Nikki Tripp, Elk River Public Schools

Melinda Stewart, Fairmont Area Schools

Maria DuPont Grams, Farmington Area Schools

Brian Selander, Frazee-Vergas Public Schools

Fatuma Ali, Hopkins Public Schools

Katelyn Derricott, Hopkins Public Schools

Laura Grant, Hopkins Public Schools

Abby Larson, Hopkins Public Schools

Lin Niu, Hopkins Public Schools

Allyson Wolff, Hopkins Public Schools

Teal Thomas, Hopkins Public Schools

Krista Bumgardner, Houston Public Schools

Beth Kowski, Intermediate School District 287

Sherlyn Peterson, Intermediate School District 917 & Lakeville Area Schools

Joseph Melde, Inver Grove Heights School District

Anthony Boldt, Kasson-Mantorville School District

Jeff Wibben, Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools

Patricia Hampton, KIPP North Star charter school, Minneapolis

Nichole Markworth, Lac Qui Parle Valley School District

Katy VanHavermaet, Lake Park Audubon Public Schools

Kari Raymond, Lakeville Area Schools

Monica Mann, Lionsgate Academy charter school, Minnetonka

Tanya Bergman, Little Falls Community Schools

David Wald, Mahtomedi Public Schools

Kari Healy, Mankato Area Public Schools

Amber Amundson, Minneapolis Public Schools

Courtney Cline, Minneapolis Public Schools

Chandra Meach, Minneapolis Public Schools

Reid Wixson, Minneapolis Public Schools

Chelsey Tulgren, Minnesota Correctional Facility, Stillwater

Kendria Chowdhury, Minnetonka Public Schools

Leah Barrett, Modern Montessori charter school, Champlin

Mary Asche, Morris Area Schools

Jacob Hairrell, Mounds View Public Schools

Kathryn O’Brien, Mounds View Public Schools

Brittany Wenzel, Mounds View Public Schools

Mackenzie Keimig, Mounds View Public Schools

Diane Waite, Mounds View Public Schools

Richard Rosivach, Mounds View Public Schools

Pamela Newbauer, North Branch Area Public Schools

Grace Mauer, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale ISD 622

Lance Fredrickson, Osseo Area Schools

Laurie Cox, Osseo Area Schools

Jennifer Hairrell, Osseo Area Schools

Ryan Hennessey, Osseo Area Schools

Melissa Engel, Osseo Area Schools

John Peter, Pelican Rapids Public Schools

Aaron Schmidtbauer, Pierz Schools

Cassie Cole, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie

Chris Mortika, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie

Sarah Omernik, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie

Cathy Jo Kiloran, Princeton Public Schools

Sarah Ehlen, Prodeo Academy charter school, St. Paul

Marissa Knapp, Randolph Public Schools

Tatiana O’Donnell, Robbinsdale Area Public Schools

Dawn Savela, Rock Ridge Public Schools

Charissa McDonald, Roseau Public School District

Alissa Standon, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196

Kristi Buhler, Roseville Area Public Schools

Carrie Uwadiae, Roseville Area Public Schools

Jex Arzayus, Roseville Area Public Schools

Bee Lee, Roseville Area Public Schools

Michael Houston, Saint Paul Public Schools

Molly Keenan, Saint Paul Public Schools

Emily Manson, Saint Paul Public Schools

Carrie Newman, Saint Paul Public Schools

Sorcha Nix, Saint Paul Public Schools

Fathimath Eliza Rasheed, Saint Paul Public Schools

Joe Schulte, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

James Sinkel Jr., Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

Lindsey Trimbo, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

Cris Drais, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

Barbara Eaton, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

Karrie Fredrickson, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

Shannan Houghton, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

Holly Lathe, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

Nikki Perius, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748

Kelly Buysse, Sauk Centre Public Schools

Amy Stedje, Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools

Suzie Pierce Fish, Shakopee Public Schools

Bob Peterfeso Jr., South St. Paul Public School District

Mark Anderson, South Washington County Schools

Andrea Welvaert, South Washington County Schools

Sonya Olevson, SouthWest Metro Intermediate District 288

Theresa Phillippo, Spring Lake Park Schools

Kelsey Urness, Spring Lake Park Schools

Jody Wenum, Spring Lake Park Schools

Luis Estrada, Spring Lake Park Schools

Josh Mann, St. Michael-Albertville School District

Dawn Skinner, Waseca Public Schools

Polly Laugen, Wayzata Public Schools

Lauren Sobota-Paxton, Wayzata Public Schools

Melissa Bray, Westonka Public Schools

Angela LaJoy, Westonka Public Schools

Mae Haley, White Bear Lake Area Schools

Patrick Mahoney, Worthington School District

