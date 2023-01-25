Seven area teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – There are 131 candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year that have accepted their nominations and completed the materials to become eligible for the honor.
Out of the 131 candidates, seven are from the Southeast Minnesota area.
According to Education Minnesota, the program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
This year will be the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists.
In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7, 2023 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
The candidates for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year are listed below by their school districts or operating entities with the Southeast Minnesota candidates bolded.
Burke Egner, Albert Lea Area Schools
Stephanie Groetsch, Alexandria Public Schools
Johanna Mueller, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Lisa Neaderhiser, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Kelley Nelson, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Wendi Delmore, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Andrea Albright, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Rachel Brisbin, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Kristin Rutz, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Lisa Thul, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Stephanie Ylvisaker, Anoka Hennepin Schools
Kelley Heimerman, Atwater-Cosmos Grove City Schools
Jessica Bernand, Austin Public Schools
Heather Ruzek, Austin Public Schools
Gretchen Lee, Badger Independent School District
Kristine Bents, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools
Jill Andersen, Bloomington Public Schools
Serena Christensen, Bloomington Public Schools
Kristina Ebert, Bloomington Public Schools
Beth Kiene, Bloomington Public Schools
Angela Mahowald, Bloomington Public Schools
Ryan Pedersen, Bloomington Public Schools
Scyler Shearer, Bloomington Public Schools
Ashly Tritch, Bloomington Public Schools
Laurel Wiehe, Bloomington Public Schools
Jeff Zupfer, Bloomington Public Schools
Jenny Boldt, Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District
Danielle Kelm, Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District
Heather Humphrey-Faber, Carondelet Catholic School, Minneapolis
Linsey Strand, Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools
Dave Perry, Cloquet Public Schools
Anne Knutson, Columbia Heights Public Schools
Rachel Thoma, Dover-Eyota Public Schools
Giovanna Margalli, Edina Public Schools
Emily Waage, Edina Public Schools
Nikki Tripp, Elk River Public Schools
Melinda Stewart, Fairmont Area Schools
Maria DuPont Grams, Farmington Area Schools
Brian Selander, Frazee-Vergas Public Schools
Fatuma Ali, Hopkins Public Schools
Katelyn Derricott, Hopkins Public Schools
Laura Grant, Hopkins Public Schools
Abby Larson, Hopkins Public Schools
Lin Niu, Hopkins Public Schools
Allyson Wolff, Hopkins Public Schools
Teal Thomas, Hopkins Public Schools
Krista Bumgardner, Houston Public Schools
Beth Kowski, Intermediate School District 287
Sherlyn Peterson, Intermediate School District 917 & Lakeville Area Schools
Joseph Melde, Inver Grove Heights School District
Anthony Boldt, Kasson-Mantorville School District
Jeff Wibben, Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools
Patricia Hampton, KIPP North Star charter school, Minneapolis
Nichole Markworth, Lac Qui Parle Valley School District
Katy VanHavermaet, Lake Park Audubon Public Schools
Kari Raymond, Lakeville Area Schools
Monica Mann, Lionsgate Academy charter school, Minnetonka
Tanya Bergman, Little Falls Community Schools
David Wald, Mahtomedi Public Schools
Kari Healy, Mankato Area Public Schools
Amber Amundson, Minneapolis Public Schools
Courtney Cline, Minneapolis Public Schools
Chandra Meach, Minneapolis Public Schools
Reid Wixson, Minneapolis Public Schools
Chelsey Tulgren, Minnesota Correctional Facility, Stillwater
Kendria Chowdhury, Minnetonka Public Schools
Leah Barrett, Modern Montessori charter school, Champlin
Mary Asche, Morris Area Schools
Jacob Hairrell, Mounds View Public Schools
Kathryn O’Brien, Mounds View Public Schools
Brittany Wenzel, Mounds View Public Schools
Mackenzie Keimig, Mounds View Public Schools
Diane Waite, Mounds View Public Schools
Richard Rosivach, Mounds View Public Schools
Pamela Newbauer, North Branch Area Public Schools
Grace Mauer, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale ISD 622
Lance Fredrickson, Osseo Area Schools
Laurie Cox, Osseo Area Schools
Jennifer Hairrell, Osseo Area Schools
Ryan Hennessey, Osseo Area Schools
Melissa Engel, Osseo Area Schools
John Peter, Pelican Rapids Public Schools
Aaron Schmidtbauer, Pierz Schools
Cassie Cole, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie
Chris Mortika, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie
Sarah Omernik, PiM Arts High School charter school, Eden Prairie
Cathy Jo Kiloran, Princeton Public Schools
Sarah Ehlen, Prodeo Academy charter school, St. Paul
Marissa Knapp, Randolph Public Schools
Tatiana O’Donnell, Robbinsdale Area Public Schools
Dawn Savela, Rock Ridge Public Schools
Charissa McDonald, Roseau Public School District
Alissa Standon, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196
Kristi Buhler, Roseville Area Public Schools
Carrie Uwadiae, Roseville Area Public Schools
Jex Arzayus, Roseville Area Public Schools
Bee Lee, Roseville Area Public Schools
Michael Houston, Saint Paul Public Schools
Molly Keenan, Saint Paul Public Schools
Emily Manson, Saint Paul Public Schools
Carrie Newman, Saint Paul Public Schools
Sorcha Nix, Saint Paul Public Schools
Fathimath Eliza Rasheed, Saint Paul Public Schools
Joe Schulte, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
James Sinkel Jr., Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
Lindsey Trimbo, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
Cris Drais, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
Barbara Eaton, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
Karrie Fredrickson, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
Shannan Houghton, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
Holly Lathe, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
Nikki Perius, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748
Kelly Buysse, Sauk Centre Public Schools
Amy Stedje, Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools
Suzie Pierce Fish, Shakopee Public Schools
Bob Peterfeso Jr., South St. Paul Public School District
Mark Anderson, South Washington County Schools
Andrea Welvaert, South Washington County Schools
Sonya Olevson, SouthWest Metro Intermediate District 288
Theresa Phillippo, Spring Lake Park Schools
Kelsey Urness, Spring Lake Park Schools
Jody Wenum, Spring Lake Park Schools
Luis Estrada, Spring Lake Park Schools
Josh Mann, St. Michael-Albertville School District
Dawn Skinner, Waseca Public Schools
Polly Laugen, Wayzata Public Schools
Lauren Sobota-Paxton, Wayzata Public Schools
Melissa Bray, Westonka Public Schools
Angela LaJoy, Westonka Public Schools
Mae Haley, White Bear Lake Area Schools
Patrick Mahoney, Worthington School District
