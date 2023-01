Rollerskating at U.S. Bank Stadium continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter Warm-Up, a recreational program featuring inline skating and indoor running, returned to U.S. Bank Stadium this year.

Eighteen Winter Warm-Up sessions were offered this season begining in November. The final night will be Thursday, January 26.

Winter Warm-Up is open to all ages and takes place on the stadium’s main and upper concourses from 5–9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Get tickets here.

