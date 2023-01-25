Pet of the Week: Ripley

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access features a pet of the week, every week, from Paws and Claws. Wednesday we were introduced to Ripley.

Ripley is a male Terrier mix that is one and a half years old. He was transferred to PCHS from one of its rescue partners when he needed a place to go.

Ripley is a smart and active dog who loves people, and would love to find an active family.

However, Ripley is not a fan of cats.

He can also jump a 6 foot fence, so his new family will need to keep this in mind to make sure he’s safe and secure when going outside.

If you think Ripley is the one for you, apply online here.

Ripley (Paws and Claws)

