Nicki Novotne, owner of The Cre8tive Place stops by with some artists

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – All Nicki’s artists work at The Cre8tive Place website. https://cre8tiveplace.net/artists/

Denise Steinberg is Nicki’s right hand gal at both The Cre8tive Place and Art on the Go. Denise’s full-time job is working and promoting for JRocks Auto glass. In her spare time helps out with several artistic projects like kids birthday painting parties, adult events like bachelorette parties, fundraisers, and she travels to paint at farmers markets for Art on the Go. Denise also helps out at art events held at The Cre8tive Place in Plainview. She was there for the grand opening, Corn on the Cob days, during some artists painting classes and Olde Fashioned Christmas. I would be lost without her help and great ideas!

Art on the Go brings the mini art studio to you! Denise will take you through each painting step by step so there is no need to have any painting experience.

Roxanne Prigge... RWreaths... https://cre8tiveplace.net/artists/roxanne-prigge/

Jennie Brass...(AKA Foxy)... Fox’s Art Box... https://cre8tiveplace.net/artists/jennie-brass/

Diane Gray... Doterra Wellness Advocate ... https://cre8tiveplace.net/artists/diane-gray/

Newest Artist...Chris Hoover... Rustic Roost... https://cre8tiveplace.net/artists/chris-hoover/

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.