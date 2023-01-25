Navigating through challenging times

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Small businesses continue to face challenges in these tough economic times. For many, just staying afloat is a struggle.

The former owners of Tilly’s in Oronoco gave us a walk through to see what the future will hold.

In Kasson, the owners of Tammy’s Place are moving along with construction for a new restaurant and bar along main street.

Tammy and Travis Dee understand the challenging times ahead with high inflation, tighter budgets and supply chain issues.

“I kept worrying in the back of my head like if we should, should we not, because of the economy. It’s scarry times right now, but I just wasn’t ready to be done. Once you’re your own boss, it’s hard to go back,” said Tammy Dee.

They plan to offer classic favorites and some newer specials. They also expect on having 25 to 30 staff members. Some of those will be former Tilly’s employees.

Right now, business hours are projected to be 11am to 10pm.

If demand is high, they’ll be considering breakfast hours.

Tammy says opening day is slated for March 1st.

