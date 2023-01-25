Lottery winner plans to use money to make canes for Purple Heart veterans

When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his...
When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia who won $1 million playing Mega Millions plans to use part of the earnings to give back to veterans.

According to the Virginia Lottery, when Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.

Pickens bought his ticket online from the Virginia Lottery on his phone and matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022 drawing to win $1 million. The only number he didn’t match was the Mega Ball number.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Stolen RZR side-by-side
PHOTOS: Two people caught on camera stealing $26K sport side-by-side
Thomas McElroy still missing, family holds out hope.
Thomas McElroy still missing, family holds out hope
Scam alert
Rochester insurance agency warns homeowners of mail scam

Latest News

In Kasson, the owners of Tammy’s Place are moving along with construction for a new restaurant...
Navigating through challenging times
FILE - Honoree Lloyd Morrisett appears with muppet characters at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center...
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Police: Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’