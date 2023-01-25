Light snow today; A bitterly cold spell starts this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system moving into the region from the northwest is bringing light snow to the area today, signifying the beginning of an active weather pattern for us. Expect periods of light snow this afternoon with minor accumulation likely. A little less than an inch of snowfall is expected during the daylight hours. Light snow will linger in the area until just after midnight tonight with an additional half-inch or so of accumulation possible. Expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low teens and a brisk northwest breeze.

Periods of light snow will continue off and on for the rest of today and this evening. An inch or more of accumulation can be expected. (KTTC)

Widespread snow will taper off later in the evening. (KTTC)

An inch or so of snowfall can be expected this afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will slowly clear off Thursday, but afternoon sunshine won’t warm our temperatures much as readings will be in the mid-teens and a brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill levels in the single digits.

Light snow will develop late Thursday night ahead of an Arctic cold front that will be moving into the Upper Mississippi Valley. About an inch of snowfall can be expected Friday morning, most of that happening by 10 AM. Temperatures will climb to the low 30s late in the morning before the cold front pushes through the area. The afternoon will be much windier and colder as Arctic air pours into the region. Temperatures will fall to the teens by Friday evening and northwest winds gusting to 35 miles per hour will keep wind chill levels close to zero.

An inch or so of snowfall will be possible today, Friday morning, and Saturday. (KTTC)

Another storm system will graze the area to the south on Saturday, bringing a chance of light snow from the mid-morning hour until late in the afternoon. Right now it looks like up to an inch of snow may accumulate in southern Minnesota with a little more in North Iowa. High temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chill indices around -20 to -30.

Sunday will start with temperatures several degrees below zero and afternoon highs will be a couple of degrees above zero. Wind chill values will be -20 to -30 at times.

Light snow will be possible today, Friday morning, and Saturday. Arctic air will invade this weekend. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature occasional sunshine and clouds with just one chance for a little snow late next Friday. High temperatures all week will be in the single digits with lows several degrees below zero each morning.

High temps will be in the single digits for most of the next ten days as Arctic air invades the region. (KTTC)

