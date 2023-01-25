Light snow today; additional snow chances and frigid temps arrive this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system moving into the region from the northwest is bringing light snow to the area today, signifying the beginning of an active weather pattern for us. Expect periods of light snow throughout the day with minor accumulation likely in most spots. An inch or so of snowfall is likely during the daylight hours, most of that happening in the afternoon. In the meantime, fog will be dense at times through the mid-morning before lifting early in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s with a slight northwest breeze.

Temps will hover in the upper 20s all day with periods of light snow. An inch or two of accumulation can be expected in the area. (KTTC)

Light snow will linger in the area until just after midnight tonight with an additional half-inch to a full inch of accumulation possible. Expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low teens and a brisk northwest breeze.

An inch or two of snowfall accumulation will be likely in the area today. Snowfall will wind down around midnight tonight. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will slowly clear off in the morning Thursday, but afternoon sunshine won’t warm our temperatures much as readings will be in the mid-teens and a brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill levels in the single digits.

Light snow will develop late Thursday night ahead of an Arctic cold front that will be moving into the Upper Mississippi Valley. About an inch of snowfall can be expected Friday morning, most of that happening by 10 AM. Temperatures will climb to the low 30s late in the morning before the cold front pushes through the area. The afternoon will be much windier and colder as Arctic air pours into the region. Temperatures will fall to the teens by Friday evening and northwest winds gusting to 35 miles per hour will keep wind chill levels close to zero.

We'll have chances of snow today, Friday morning, and during the day Saturday. (KTTC)

Another storm system will graze the area to the south on Saturday, bringing a chance of light snow from the mid-morning hour until late in the afternoon. Right now it looks like up to an inch of snow may accumulate in southern Minnesota with a little more in North Iowa. High temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chill indices around -20 to -30.

Light snow will be possible Saturday. Temps will be frigid throughout the weekend. (KTTC)

Sunday will start with temperatures several degrees below zero and afternoon highs will be a couple of degrees above zero. Wind chill values will be -20 to -30 at times.

There will be chances of snow today, Friday morning, and in the midday hours Saturday. Temps will be much colder over the weekend with wind chill values well below zero. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature occasional sunshine and clouds with just one chance for a little snow late next Friday. High temperatures all week will be in the single digits with lows several degrees below zero each morning.

The next several days will be bitterly cold with temps around 20 degrees below the seasonal average in most cases. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.