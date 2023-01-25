Light snow Friday night; Arctic air returns next week

Minor accumulations are expected through Saturday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snow impacted the region Wednesday and we’re tracking another round of light snow for Thursday night into Friday.

Snow chances
Snow chances(KTTC)

Scattered snow showers will be possible late Thursday night through Friday morning. Another weak system will move in Saturday which could lead to some light snow showers throughout the day Saturday.

Snowfall amounts
Snowfall amounts(KTTC)

Estimated snowfall totals Thursday night through Friday morning will fall around 0-2″ across SE MN and NE IA. Heavy amounts are not expected.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Cold arctic air returns this upcoming weekend. High temperatures will drop into the single digits Sunday through late next week. Wind chills could reach below -20 at times next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Stolen RZR side-by-side
PHOTOS: Two people caught on camera stealing $26K sport side-by-side
Thomas McElroy still missing, family holds out hope.
Thomas McElroy still missing, family holds out hope
Scam alert
Rochester insurance agency warns homeowners of mail scam

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Light snow today; A bitterly cold spell starts this weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Light snow today; additional snow chances and frigid temps arrive this weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather