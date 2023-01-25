Light snow Friday night; Arctic air returns next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snow impacted the region Wednesday and we’re tracking another round of light snow for Thursday night into Friday.

Snow chances (KTTC)

Scattered snow showers will be possible late Thursday night through Friday morning. Another weak system will move in Saturday which could lead to some light snow showers throughout the day Saturday.

Snowfall amounts (KTTC)

Estimated snowfall totals Thursday night through Friday morning will fall around 0-2″ across SE MN and NE IA. Heavy amounts are not expected.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Cold arctic air returns this upcoming weekend. High temperatures will drop into the single digits Sunday through late next week. Wind chills could reach below -20 at times next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.