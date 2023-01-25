2023 Thursdays Downtown vendor applications now open

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursdays Downtown is now accepting artisan and bar/restaurant vendor applications for the 2023 year.

Thursdays Downtown is a weekly summer music, arts, and vendor festival that takes place every Thursday from June 15 through August 17, 2023.

Eighty percent of a vendor’s products must be handmade. Vendors will be evaluated on their application by a jury to be accepted into the Thursdays Downtown food and artisan market.

An application link and more details about Thursdays Downtown can be found at here.

Applications will remain open until March 31, 2023.

