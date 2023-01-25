2023 Thursdays Downtown vendor applications now open

Thursdays Downtown
Thursdays Downtown(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursdays Downtown is now accepting artisan and bar/restaurant vendor applications for the 2023 year.

Thursdays Downtown is a weekly summer music, arts, and vendor festival that takes place every Thursday from June 15 through August 17, 2023.

Eighty percent of a vendor’s products must be handmade. Vendors will be evaluated on their application by a jury to be accepted into the Thursdays Downtown food and artisan market.

An application link and more details about Thursdays Downtown can be found at here.

Applications will remain open until March 31, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Stolen RZR side-by-side
PHOTOS: Two people caught on camera stealing $26K sport side-by-side
Thomas McElroy still missing, family holds out hope.
Thomas McElroy still missing, family holds out hope
Scam alert
Rochester insurance agency warns homeowners of mail scam

Latest News

Social Ice
Social-ICE returns for 15th year in February
Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than one million dollars.
69th Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon tops $1 million, sees leadership change
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million for cancer research.
69th Eagles Cancer Telethon raises more than $1 million raised for cancer research
Th 69th annual Eagles 5th District Cancer Telethon airs Jan. 14 & 15 on KTTC.
HOW TO WATCH, DONATE: The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon