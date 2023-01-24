Restore and Rejuvenate Conference comes to Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - It’s a one-day retreat that will focus on helping you relax, socialize and have fun. Workshops include topics like: happy healthy living, restorative yoga, self-love art, stress management, self-improvement and more.

Other things you can expect:

  • Vendors (Want to be a vendor? Click here!)
  • Food & Drinks
  • Inspirational Speakers

More details here.

