Restore and Rejuvenate Conference comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - It’s a one-day retreat that will focus on helping you relax, socialize and have fun. Workshops include topics like: happy healthy living, restorative yoga, self-love art, stress management, self-improvement and more.

Other things you can expect:

Vendors (Want to be a vendor? Click here!

Food & Drinks

Inspirational Speakers

More details here.

