Restore and Rejuvenate Conference comes to Rochester
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - It’s a one-day retreat that will focus on helping you relax, socialize and have fun. Workshops include topics like: happy healthy living, restorative yoga, self-love art, stress management, self-improvement and more.
Other things you can expect:
- Vendors (Want to be a vendor? Click here!)
- Food & Drinks
- Inspirational Speakers
