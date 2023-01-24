Light snow chances Wednesday; Arctic air returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking the chance of light snow across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa late Tuesday through Wednesday evening. We’ll see several minor systems move through the region through the weekend.

Precip chances (KTTC)

We are on the northern edge of a strong weather-maker that will impact the lower Midwest Wednesday and Thursday. I do expect some light scattered snow showers across the area Wednesday. Accumulations are expected to be minor. Another weak system will move into the upper Midwest Friday and Saturday. Another 1-2″ of snow could be possible from that system too.

Snowfall Forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall accumulations for Wednesday will range from 0-2″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Some slick spots will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Cold weather ahead (KTTC)

The big concern over the next 7-10 days will be a blast of cold arctic air into the lower 48. High temperatures this weekend will drop into the single digits with overnight lows well below 0°. The main concern will be in the middle/late portion of next week. Temperatures might struggle to make it above 0° and wind chills could range from -20 to -40 through that time period. Keep a close eye on the forecast as we move towards next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

After temperatures reach near freezing on Friday, we could be stuck with well-below-average temperatures through February 5-7th.

Nick

