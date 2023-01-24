Gov. Walz to present entire One Minnesota Budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will present their entire One Minnesota Budget Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

The budget includes the largest tax cut in state history and a renewed proposal to send a portion of the state’s surplus directly back to Minnesotans in the form of checks.

The presentation will happen at 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s roll out will follow announcements focused on supporting children and families, investing in Minnesota’s economic future, and protecting Minnesotans’ health and safety.

The Governor will also highlight his plan to improve the state’s infrastructure later this week.

