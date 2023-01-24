Gov. Walz to present entire One Minnesota Budget

Gov. Walz to present entire One Minnesota Budget
Gov. Walz to present entire One Minnesota Budget
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will present their entire One Minnesota Budget Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

The budget includes the largest tax cut in state history and a renewed proposal to send a portion of the state’s surplus directly back to Minnesotans in the form of checks.

The presentation will happen at 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s roll out will follow announcements focused on supporting children and families, investing in Minnesota’s economic future, and protecting Minnesotans’ health and safety.

The Governor will also highlight his plan to improve the state’s infrastructure later this week.

Watch the presentation here or on the KTTC Facebook page at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Police lights
Two people caught on camera stealing 26K sport side-by-side
Boot Barn
Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Latest News

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert
Fire
Four pets die in Albert Lea house fire
Fatal Crash
Deadly crash in rural Charles City under investigation
Area high schoolers participate in Poetry Out Load competition