El Paso Walmart shooting suspect to plead guilty to federal charges

FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment on Oct. 10, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Crusius accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case. That's according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the case. In a court filing Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, defense attorneys asked for a hearing to be set so Crusius could plead guilty to federal charges.(Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The man accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case, according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the case.

Patrick Crusius is still charged in state court with capital murder and could still face the death penalty in Texas if convicted in the 2019 mass shooting that killed 23 people.

In a court filing Saturday, defense attorneys asked for a hearing to be set so Crusius could plead guilty to federal charges. He was charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations.

U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama, in an order Monday, set the hearing for Feb. 8 in El Paso.

Crusius surrendered to police after the attack, saying, “I’m the shooter,” and that he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant. Prosecutors have said he published a screed online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Police lights
Two people caught on camera stealing 26K sport side-by-side
Boot Barn
Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Latest News

A 7-year-old rushed for help when her great-grandmother got stuck under a rolling SUV. (WXYZ,...
Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma
Fire
Four pets die in Albert Lea house fire
Valentino Alvero is described as always upbeat and caring for others.
Son mourns father killed in Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting
Oscar nominations are being announced Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11
Fatal Crash
Deadly crash in rural Charles City under investigation