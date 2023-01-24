Dignity coconuts brings awareness to sex trafficking

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today over 30 million women and children woke up without the choice of what they’ll do, or who touches their body. That’s as if every person in MN, IA, WI, IL, North and South Dakota was enslaved.

This January, for National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we want to shed light on the realities of trafficking, and we have Erik Olson, President of Dignity Coconuts, here with us to show us how we can fight trafficking in your day-to-day life.

