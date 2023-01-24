Deadly crash in rural Charles City under investigation

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Charles City man is dead after a crash in Floyd County, Iowa.

It happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Willow Avenue in Rural Charles City.

Fatal Floyd County Crash (KTTC)

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Julius Bryant, 44, lost control of his Ford F350 pickup truck, went into a ditch, where it impacted a creek bank and rolled onto the driver’s side.

Roads conditions were poor in the area due to ice and snowpack.

Bryant was partially ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Colwell and Charles City Fire Departments, American Medical response EMS, and the Floyd County Medical Examiner.

