Deadly crash in rural Charles City under investigation

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Charles City man is dead after a crash in Floyd County, Iowa.

It happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Willow Avenue in Rural Charles City.

Fatal Floyd County Crash
Fatal Floyd County Crash(KTTC)

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Julius Bryant, 44, lost control of his Ford F350 pickup truck, went into a ditch, where it impacted a creek bank and rolled onto the driver’s side.

Roads conditions were poor in the area due to ice and snowpack.

Bryant was partially ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Colwell and Charles City Fire Departments, American Medical response EMS, and the Floyd County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Police lights
Two people caught on camera stealing 26K sport side-by-side
Boot Barn
Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Latest News

Fire
Four pets die in Albert Lea house fire
Area high schoolers participate in Poetry Out Load competition
Mayo Civic Theatre
Area high schoolers participate in Poetry Out Loud competition
Gym for Kids in Rochester
Athletic center for kids opens in Rochester