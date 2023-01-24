Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, Nov. 17, 2022, in Simi Valley, Calif.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

“The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration,” Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He said that “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” and that he “understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Tuesday, and a lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to an email seeking further elaboration.

Pence told the Associated Press in August that he did not take any classified information with him when he left office.

Asked directly if he had retained any classified information upon leaving office, he said, “No, not to my knowledge.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Stolen RZR side-by-side
PHOTOS: Two people caught on camera stealing $26K sport side-by-side
Boot Barn
Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Latest News

The Dallas Police Department has been called in to investigate.
‘Intentionally wounded’ vulture dies at Dallas Zoo; 3rd concerning incident this month
Rylae-Ann Poulin smiles as she learns to ride a horse in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 14,...
Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
The functions of the powerful new technology, known as ChatGPT, are causing experts to warn...
Experts warn about possible misuses of new AI tool ChatGPT
Scientists say delivering gene therapy directly to the brain holds great promise. (ASSOCIATED...
Gene therapy into brain helps kid with rare disease