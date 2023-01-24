“Bold and Cold Winter Festival” kick off in Owatonna

Owatonna’s signature winter festival called “Bold and Cold” kicks off today and runs through...
Owatonna’s signature winter festival called “Bold and Cold” kicks off today and runs through Sunday.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Owatonna’s signature winter festival called “Bold and Cold” kicks off today and runs through Sunday.

The event is filled with events and activities for the young and the young-at-heart.

The medallion hunt started Tuesday morning. Other events include a snowman building contest, cardboard sled races, ice fishing contest, and a snow sculpture contest.

“We have up to twelve groups that spends some time developing their sculptors throughout the week. It’s really fun to watch those come together then at the end of the week the community will vote on those,” said Glenda Smith, from the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce.

Click here for more details on the Bold and Cold festival.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Cardiac Arrest
Mayo Clinic physician weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and sudden cardiac death
Stolen RZR side-by-side
PHOTOS: Two people caught on camera stealing $26K sport side-by-side
Boot Barn
Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester
Scam alert
Rochester insurance agency warns homeowners of mail scam

Latest News

Owatonna city officials approved over fifty-five million dollar expansion in May of 2022 for...
Hoping for bonding dollars for the Owatonna Wastewater Treatment Facility expansion
Fighting Sex Trafficking
Dignity coconuts brings awareness to sex trafficking
Restore and Rejuvenate
Restore and Rejuvenate Conference comes to Rochester
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted