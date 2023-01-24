Athletic center for kids opens in Rochester

Gym for Kids in Rochester
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new business in Rochester is looking to help kids get active, together. Monday was opening day for One Athletics, an athletic center for kids.

Dr. Rebekkah and Coach Valentin Frunzac opened the center in the former Quality Woods Furniture building.

“When we came up with the idea for one athletics, we designed it to fill the niche of kids who wanted fitness options but really didn’t fit into an organized sports category. And we wanted to make it affordable and accessible for people. Flexible enough that families can use it but aren’t constrained by the hours.” Dr. Rebekkah Frunzac said.

Every day, there are several classes available for kids ages 3-18. Classes include jungle gym fitness, little one’s intro to sports and strength and mobility training. There are daily and monthly rates available.

To learn more about the class, click here.

