Area high schoolers participate in Poetry Out Load competition

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was an evening full of poetry at the Mayo Civic Center. Several area high schoolers recited poetry live at the Mayo Civic Theater with three winners moving onto the regional poetry competition.

Students chose two to three poems to recite in front of a panel of judges. This was part of a special course offered to area students in an effort to teach them more language and culture through poetry.

“The written word comes alive when you speak it out loud, and I don’t think enough people get to hear poetry spoken,” performer Rowan Vercnocke said.

Lorelai Lewis, Isy Kohler and Julia Gradilone all received the highest marks, and will advance to regionals.

“I hope people take the right messages, appreciate the authors, and appreciate what the authors are talking about,” Kohler said.

