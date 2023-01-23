Two people caught on camera stealing 26K sport side-by-side
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people were caught on camera stealing a sport side-by-side Sunday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened at Podein’s Power Equipment in Stewartville, Minnesota sometime between 6 - 645 p.m.
Two people drove a black truck into the lot and then loaded a brand new Polaris Razor onto a trailer.
The razor is worth $26,000.
If you have any information, please contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office at 507-328-6800.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office will be releasing photos of the theft later Monday. Stay with KTTC for the latest updates.
