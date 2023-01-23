Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams

Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album. Some lucky fans from Iowa knew right where to go.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album, and some lucky fans from Iowa knew exactly where to go.

On Friday, the band’s Twitter account shared some coordinates, along with the words “if you build it, they will come.”

The tweet also included a picture of a white house with a FedEx box in the foreground.

It didn’t take long for Iowan’s to catch on to the “Field of Dreams” reference and make their way to Dyersville, where the movie was filmed.

Inside the box was a seashell and a note with the words “Heartbreak Feels So Good” and “A Home Boy’s Life.”

Fans believe these are clues pertaining to the upcoming album, which is set to be released on March 24.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boot Barn
Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester
The city will be selling a lot on the northwest part of town that makes up two point seven acres.
Proposed workforce apartment complex in Kasson
Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug possession charge
Car fire
Scene is cleared after car on fire on Highway 14
FILE - Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half...
Bills’ Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

Latest News

Shots fired
Rochester police investigating shots fired at mobile home
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Rochester looking at climate change
Local artists create exhibit and album for climate change
Boot Barn
Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester