Rochester insurance agency warns homeowners of mail scam

Scam alert
Scam alert(Pixabay)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Insurance agency North Risk Partners sent out a warning for homeowners of a scam showing up in mailboxes.

According to North Risk Partners, the scam includes two letters to homeowners. The outside of the envelope leads people to think the warranty is somehow related to the homeowner’s insurance and bank. See photo below.

North Risk Partners scam letter
North Risk Partners scam letter(North Risk Partners)

Inside, there is a letter regarding a final notice for home warranty services. See photo below.

North Risk Partners scam letter
North Risk Partners scam letter(North Risk Partners)

North Risk Partners said this is a scam and homeowners should not respond to these letters.

