Local artists create exhibit and album for climate change

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Art Center hosted more than 30 local artists and musicians work Sunday, coming together to generate awareness on climate change.

The artists created an exhibit titled ‘Rochester Looking at Climate Change’ which first opened in September 2022, but there is also album that goes along with it which released Sunday. The idea all started with one artist named Layne Noser.

” I had an idea for an art show years ago for climate change and I have a lot of friends in town, so I reached out to all of them,” Noser said.

The 28 artists and eight musicians from Rochester worked for more than two years to put together this collection.

“It’s a collection of Rochester artists and their views on climate change, we got a lot of different perspectives here, you know you got the polar bears, you got wildfires, big oil corporate farming,” Noser said.

Some other elements found within the exhibit include moss, bottle caps and loose fabric.

“A sand one that I have was harvested from my backyard just to try and give a little more Rochester and natural experience into the work itself,” artist Scott Cheek said. “I like the eclectic look of it there is so much you can look at in this exhibit, so many different people and so many different ideas of how climate change is affecting them.”

The musicians that worked on the album all wrote and produced their songs with themes around climate change. The album is available for purchase at the art center. All proceeds from sales will go to environmental charities.

“All we can do is visually and artistically create awareness and that was the inspiration behind it, just you know a community of artists coming together to create awareness,” Noser said.

Musicians that helped create the album said they want people to think, what’s the step next for fixing climate change.

