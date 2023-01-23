Isolated snow chances ahead

The main storm track stays to our south
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated light snow chances are possible through this next week. The main storm track over the next 7-10 days should stay to our south.

Storm track 1
Storm track 1(KTTC)

Here’s the projected track of several weather-makers through Thursday. Light snow will be possible through SE MN and NE with the main heavy snow band staying well to our SE through Missouri and Illinois.

Storm track 2
Storm track 2(KTTC)

Long-range guidance keeps the heavy band of snow to our south all the way into next week too. Suggesting the “heaviest” snow in central Iowa and northern Illinois.

Snow chances
Snow chances(KTTC)

We will have the chance of light snow across the region this week. We’ll have our “main” chances on Wednesday and Friday. Accumulations this week should be pretty minor.

Tonight:

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph. We’ll see the chance for some patchy fog early Tuesday morning.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle and upper 20s with overcast skies. Temperatures will be a little up and down this week. Highs warm into the lower 30s Friday before dropping into the teens and single digits by the weekend. Overnight lows Saturday night and Sunday could drop below 0°.

Temperature Outlooks:

Temperature outlooks
Temperature outlooks(KTTC)

Long-term temperature outlooks do look on the “cold side” of things. Sub-zero temperatures are likely through this 7-10 day stretch from January 29th through February 6th.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boot Barn
Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester
The city will be selling a lot on the northwest part of town that makes up two point seven acres.
Proposed workforce apartment complex in Kasson
Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug possession charge
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
A turkey appeared in a mobile home park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since.
‘This turkey has literally taken over our life’: Wild turkey terrorizes mobile home community

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
A few chances of light snow this week; Arctic air arrives this weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Bright and chilly today; light snow chances and Arctic air return late this week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather