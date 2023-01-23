Isolated snow chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated light snow chances are possible through this next week. The main storm track over the next 7-10 days should stay to our south.

Storm track 1 (KTTC)

Here’s the projected track of several weather-makers through Thursday. Light snow will be possible through SE MN and NE with the main heavy snow band staying well to our SE through Missouri and Illinois.

Storm track 2 (KTTC)

Long-range guidance keeps the heavy band of snow to our south all the way into next week too. Suggesting the “heaviest” snow in central Iowa and northern Illinois.

Snow chances (KTTC)

We will have the chance of light snow across the region this week. We’ll have our “main” chances on Wednesday and Friday. Accumulations this week should be pretty minor.

Tonight:

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph. We’ll see the chance for some patchy fog early Tuesday morning.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle and upper 20s with overcast skies. Temperatures will be a little up and down this week. Highs warm into the lower 30s Friday before dropping into the teens and single digits by the weekend. Overnight lows Saturday night and Sunday could drop below 0°.

Temperature Outlooks:

Temperature outlooks (KTTC)

Long-term temperature outlooks do look on the “cold side” of things. Sub-zero temperatures are likely through this 7-10 day stretch from January 29th through February 6th.

