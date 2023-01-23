Bright and chilly today; light snow chances and Arctic air return late this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the final full week of January with some sunshine and seasonably chilly temperatures. The fog we dealt with earlier today is slowly lifting and it’s looking like a fairly bright and pleasant Monday is ahead of us. A southwest will become a bit gusty at times, working with that sunshine to help temperatures climb steadily throughout the day as readings are expected to reach the upper 20s late in the afternoon and evening. A few extra clouds and flurries will slide into the area from the west for the tail end of the day.

Sunshine and a southwest breeze will help temps climb into the 20s today after a frigid morning. (KTTC)

Clouds will hang around for most of the night tonight and after some evening flurries, temperatures will begin to drop a little, eventually dipping into the upper teens while west winds diminish.

Temps will climb steadily into the upper 20s today and readings overnight will be in the teens. (KTTC)

A few breaks of sunshine are expected throughout the day Tuesday with a slight southwest breeze and temperatures will once again climb a few degrees above the seasonal average which is in the low 20s this time of the year. Expect readings in the upper 20s tomorrow afternoon.

A few breaks of sunshine can be expected on Tuesday with a slight southwest breeze and high temps will be in the 20s. (KTTC)

A clipper-type storm system will move into the area from the northwest Wednesday, bringing a chance of light snow to the area. A few snowflakes will be possible in the morning, but activity will pick up a bit later in the day with a minor coating of up to an inch of accumulation will be possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s with a slight northerly breeze.

There will be chances of light snow on Wednesday and again early Friday and late Saturday. (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy some chilly sunshine on Thursday between storm systems before the active weather pattern draws in another weak storm system that will bring light morning snow on Friday.

A storm system will again graze the area to the south Saturday afternoon, bringing a chance for minor accumulation to the area. Arctic air will pour into the region in the afternoon on gusty, raw northwest winds. High temperatures will be in the teens.

There will be a chance for a few breaks of sunshine on Sunday, but that won’t likely help temperatures much as Arctic air wins out, giving us high temperatures only in the single digits.

Expect high temps in the 20s this week with chances for light snow later in the week. The weekend will be quite a bit colder. (KTTC)

It looks like the Arctic air will hang around throughout next week with sunshine in store for most of the week and high temperatures will be in the single digits with lows slightly below zero.

Arctic air arrives this weekend and temperatures will take quite a tumble as a result. (KTTC)

