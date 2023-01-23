Boot Barn celebrates grand opening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Western wear chain store Boot Barn held its grand opening today in southeast Rochester.

The celebration featured live music, actors from the show ‘Yellowstone’, and giveaways.

Store leadership says this store is something customers have been asking about and wanting for a while.

“Oh, people are just so thankful that we finally opened up a store down here in Rochester they are just so excited and we’re having a blast,” assistant store manager William Hancock said.

The store is located off of 25th Street near Kohls and Michaels in southeast Rochester and is open seven days a week.

