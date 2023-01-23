Areas of dense fog tonight; Periodic snow chances this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Patchy dense fog is once again possible across the region tonight, so use extra caution on the roads overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Freeborn and Steele counties until 6 am Monday. Overnight temperatures will cool back into the low teens with overcast skies and calm west winds.

Weather Alerts
Weather Alerts(KTTC)

Areas of patchy dense fog will last into early Monday. Some sunshine returns for a brief time Monday, mainly during the first part of the day, with partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be mild in the upper 20s to low 30s with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph. A few stray flurries and snow showers are possible later in the afternoon.

Clouds return for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday with a chance of isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Upcoming snow chances
Upcoming snow chances(KTTC)

Temperatures take a dip into the teens for highs on Thursday with periodic sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures rebound to the mid-20s on Friday with isolated snow chances.

Much colder air is anticipated to return to the Upper Midwest by the weekend as highs fall into the teens on Saturday with only single-digit highs expected by Sunday. Isolated snow showers are possible Saturday before some sunshine returns Sunday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug possession charge
Car fire
Scene is cleared after car on fire on Highway 14
As kids’ behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns,...
Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline
St. Charles minnesota
Athletic Directors make tough calls on sporting events cancellations
Little Thistle
Frost, Froth and Flannel curling tourney happening at Little Thistle

Latest News

SUN AM KTTC WX
SUN AM KTTC WX
Extended Forecast
Fog Early Sunday; Mainly Cloudy and Seasonal
Sarah's 10pm Saturday Forecast - 1/21/23
Sarah's 10pm Saturday Forecast - 1/21/23
Sunshine tracker
Mild temps and limited sunshine continues early next week