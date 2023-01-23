Areas of dense fog tonight; Periodic snow chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Patchy dense fog is once again possible across the region tonight, so use extra caution on the roads overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Freeborn and Steele counties until 6 am Monday. Overnight temperatures will cool back into the low teens with overcast skies and calm west winds.

Weather Alerts (KTTC)

Areas of patchy dense fog will last into early Monday. Some sunshine returns for a brief time Monday, mainly during the first part of the day, with partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be mild in the upper 20s to low 30s with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph. A few stray flurries and snow showers are possible later in the afternoon.

Clouds return for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday with a chance of isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Upcoming snow chances (KTTC)

Temperatures take a dip into the teens for highs on Thursday with periodic sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures rebound to the mid-20s on Friday with isolated snow chances.

Much colder air is anticipated to return to the Upper Midwest by the weekend as highs fall into the teens on Saturday with only single-digit highs expected by Sunday. Isolated snow showers are possible Saturday before some sunshine returns Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.