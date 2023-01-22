Proposed workforce apartment complex in Kasson

The city will be selling a lot on the northwest part of town that makes up two point seven acres.
The city will be selling a lot on the northwest part of town that makes up two point seven acres.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Affordable housing continues to be an ongoing issue locally and across our state. For some, the feature can look pretty bleak when you don’t have the stability of having a place to live. One area town is reaching out to a developer in the Twin Cities to help local families.

Kasson is currently in negotiations with Sand Companies from Saint Paul to build a workforce housing unit.

The city will be selling a lot on the southwest part of town just off 8th Avenue, that makes up two point seven acres.

The proposed three story building will have 48 apartment units, that will feature one to four bedrooms to focus on families.

City officials say the hope is this new housing will drive more jobs to Kasson.

“I don’t know which one you want first. Do you need housing first, do you need business first? We need both. We think it’s a combination of both at the same time, so were working on both aspects,” said Kasson City Council Member, Dan Eggler.

If everything goes as planned, construction will begin in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car fire
Scene is cleared after car on fire on Highway 14
Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug possession charge
As kids’ behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns,...
Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline
St. Charles minnesota
Athletic Directors make tough calls on sporting events cancellations
Little Thistle
Frost, Froth and Flannel curling tourney happening at Little Thistle

Latest News

Red Cross first aid class
CPR certification training
DFL representatives give bill updates and previews
DFL Rochester Forum
The Minnesota legislator has been in session for three weeks and representatives across the...
DFL representatives give updates and previews on bills
Winter Market
Winter Market at Graham Arena Saturday