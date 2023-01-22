Proposed workforce apartment complex in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Affordable housing continues to be an ongoing issue locally and across our state. For some, the feature can look pretty bleak when you don’t have the stability of having a place to live. One area town is reaching out to a developer in the Twin Cities to help local families.

Kasson is currently in negotiations with Sand Companies from Saint Paul to build a workforce housing unit.

The city will be selling a lot on the southwest part of town just off 8th Avenue, that makes up two point seven acres.

The proposed three story building will have 48 apartment units, that will feature one to four bedrooms to focus on families.

City officials say the hope is this new housing will drive more jobs to Kasson.

“I don’t know which one you want first. Do you need housing first, do you need business first? We need both. We think it’s a combination of both at the same time, so were working on both aspects,” said Kasson City Council Member, Dan Eggler.

If everything goes as planned, construction will begin in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.