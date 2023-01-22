Mild temps and limited sunshine continues early next week

Patchy dense fog possible overnight
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Patchy fog early in the day started off our weekend with a frosty landscape. Patchy dense fog is possible once again overnight with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens with calm southwest winds.

Visibility forecast
Visibility forecast(KTTC)

Patchy fog is possible through Sunday morning with overcast skies. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal in the low 20s with calm northwest winds.

Some sunshine is possible Monday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above average in the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy southwest winds are expected throughout the day at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

Sunshine tracker
Sunshine tracker(KTTC)

Unfortunately, sunshine doesn’t stick around long as overcast skies return to our area on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s. Mild weather continues into Wednesday with highs in the mid-20s with cloudy skies.

Temperature outlook
Temperature outlook(KTTC)

By the late week and weekend, colder air is expected to move into the region, dropping temperatures into the teens. Long-range models anticipate below-normal temperatures to last through the end of the month and into the early part of February.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

