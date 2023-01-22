Fog Early Sunday; Mainly Cloudy and Seasonal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region Saturday were in the mid to upper-20s.

Yesterday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

This morning, many areas are once again dealing with dense fog and reduced visibility. As the morning progresses, the fog will burn off leaving behind mainly cloudy skies today. In the afternoon especially, it’s looking like some peeks of sunshine will occur, but overall clouds will grace the skies today. Highs across the region today will be in the low to mid-20s, a bit cooler than yesterday. Winds will be from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Patchy fog is once again possible overnight into Monday. Skies through the overnight hours will be mainly cloudy and winds will be from the northwest and shift to the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Monday will warm a bit with highs across the region into the upper-20s and low-30s to start the work week. Skies across the region will be partly cloudy and winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The week ahead is overall quiet with a few chances for snow spread throughout the week. Temperatures through the week will be seasonal to start and then will cool down a bit heading into the end of the week and into next weekend.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

