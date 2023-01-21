Winter Market at Graham Arena Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The calendar may say January 21st, but Rochester Farmers Markets don’t mind what time of year it is.

During the winter, their popular market moves indoors to the Graham Park Arena.

Rochester Farmers Markets are grower centric, with inventory and availability changing along with the seasons.

The farmers markets work to bring consumers healthy delicious and local foods year- round.

Each market evolves with the seasons and products available for sale.

The organizer said this market includes most of the same vendors from the summer just with different offerings.

You can find more canned and bottled goods in the winter season.

The Winter Market is open on the first and third Saturday of the month until the summer market returns every Saturday starting in May.

