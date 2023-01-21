Winter Market at Graham Arena Saturday

Winter Market
Winter Market(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The calendar may say January 21st, but Rochester Farmers Markets don’t mind what time of year it is.

During the winter, their popular market moves indoors to the Graham Park Arena.

Rochester Farmers Markets are grower centric, with inventory and availability changing along with the seasons.

The farmers markets work to bring consumers healthy delicious and local foods year- round.

Each market evolves with the seasons and products available for sale.

The organizer said this market includes most of the same vendors from the summer just with different offerings.

You can find more canned and bottled goods in the winter season.

The Winter Market is open on the first and third Saturday of the month until the summer market returns every Saturday starting in May.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car fire
Scene is cleared after car on fire on Highway 14
police lights
Rochester man dead from suspected overdose
Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug possession charge
St. Charles minnesota
Athletic Directors make tough calls on sporting events cancellations
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays

Latest News

KTTC Weekend News at 5
First Aid, CPR, and AED Class
Red Cross First Aid, CPR, and AED Class held at 125Live Saturday
Families from around our state and locally are experiencing a fun weekend in the cold and snow...
Fun, Frost And Family Winter Retreat Weekend
As kids’ behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns,...
Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline