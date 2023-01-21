Seasonal temperatures and quiet conditions ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – TODAY: High temperatures across the region will be in the mid to upper-20s. Some areas are dealing with patchy dense fog this morning, but as the morning progresses, the fog is looking to burn off. Cloudy conditions will persist across the region today and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Here’s a look at the wind chill forecast for today.

Hourly Wind Chill Forecast (KTTC)

TONIGHT: Temperatures across the region tonight will be in the mid to upper-teens and low-20s. Patchy dense fog is possible across the region again overnight into Sunday with mainly cloudy skies across the region. Winds will be from the west between three and eight miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

TOMORROW: High temperatures across the region Sunday will be in the upper teens and low to mid-20s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the northwest between three and eight miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

NEXT WEEK: Conditions through the next week are currently looking to be quiet, a much-needed break after a decent amount of snow across the region on Thursday. Temperatures through the next week will be seasonal in the 20s with temperatures cooling into the teens by the end of the upcoming week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

