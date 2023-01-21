Red Cross First Aid, CPR, and AED Class held at 125Live Saturday

First Aid, CPR, and AED Class
First Aid, CPR, and AED Class
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the American Heart Association, 350,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest each year.

CPR - or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation - is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating and can double or triple the chance of survival of someone suffering cardiac arrest.

According to Harvard, 65% of people in the United States have received CPR training at some point in their lives, but only 18 percent are up to date on their training.

A Red Cross First Aid, CPR, and AED class was held Saturday morning at 125 LIVE.

“It’s important to get certified in First Aid, CPR, and AED because things happen,” Jen Schimek, Operations Manager at 125 LIVE said. “It’s important that you can recall on these skills that we teach through the Red Cross First Aid, CPR class and it will give you confidence when you are faced with an uncertain emergency situation.”

