Plans for 2023 legislative session

Reproductive Freedom Caucus discusses plans for 2023 legislative session
Reproductive Freedom Caucus discusses plans for 2023 legislative session
By Kolton Knapp
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After the Minnesota House passed a fast-tracked bill to codify abortion rights, the Reproductive Freedom Caucus met to discuss future plans for the 2023 legislative session.

The one-page bill outlined the beliefs of the caucus: every person pregnant has the right to continue a pregnancy to birth, obtain an abortion, and make autonomous decisions around pregnancy.

There is no language in the bill which puts any restriction on the stage of pregnancy when an abortion can be performed.

“The reproductive freedom caucus continues our important work to ensure all three bills in the care package pass quickly to ensure Minnesotans and our neighbors are protected,” Senator Lindsey Port, a member of the DFL party representing Burnsville said. “The work ahead of us can be divided into three themes. Healthy parents and healthy children, bodily autonomy and gender freedom, and protecting and expanding access to abortion care.”

Days before the 50th milestone of the Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade decision, the caucus, made up of dozens of DFL lawmakers said it is committed to not only ensuring but expanding the right to abortion in Minnesota.

Members of the caucus had much to say after some called their plans for the year extreme.

“We have been hearing from our opponents that our agenda is extreme. Let me tell you what is extreme,” Representative Kaohly Vang Her of St. Paul said. “We deny women and BIPOC people equal pay for equal work. We refuse to implement systems where everyone has the right to affordable healthcare. We reduce safety net programs that would help struggling families. We won’t invest in high quality and affordable childcare. Refuse to acknowledge and afford equal rights to our trans community. And we ignore the housing crisis and the important role this plays in raising a family.”

While abortion is the first issue this legislative session is focusing on, it is by far the last.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
police lights
Rochester man dead from suspected overdose
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Car into House
Car loses control and crashes into neighboring house
Weather Timeline
First Alert Day: Heavy snowfall is likely overnight

Latest News

Frost, Froth and Flannel curling tourney happening at Little Thistle
Little Thistle
Frost, Froth and Flannel curling tourney happening at Little Thistle
Mayo donation to Oxbow, Darian Leddy reports
Car fire
Scene is cleared after car on fire on Highway 14