Fun, Frost And Family Winter Retreat Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Families from around our state and locally are experiencing a fun weekend in the cold and snow with ConnectAbilities events at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch near Stewartville.

ConnectAbilities is an organization that offers year around family recreation and respite to enrich the lives of individuals with cognitive or developmental disabilities.

Snowball making and tubing was a big hit for both kids and adults.

Inside the ranch they hosted several work shop stations like arts and crafts.

Officials say these events has a strong impact on families.

“Having a child with special needs you can feel isolated or alone. When you come to events like this and see other families participating and doing activities they never thought were possible, as well as themselves, this is a place for families to get resources and connections that they are not alone to gain resources and important connections,” said Matt Van Dixon from Ironwood Springs.

For more details about upcoming summer camps go to Ironwoodsprings.com

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.