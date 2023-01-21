Frost, Froth and Flannel curling tourney happening at Little Thistle

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Curling Club of Rochester hosted its annual Frost, Froth, and Flannel tournament at Little Thistle Brewing Friday night and Saturday. Also known as a bonspiel, it’s one of the Club’s annual curling tournaments.

“In some ways, [curling is] like golf, in that it’s easy to play and difficult to master,” said Rochester Curling Club Board Member Stephen Russell.

Five teams participated in this year’s tournament. The teams were comprised of players with wide-ranging skillsets and experience levels in curling.

The purpose of the tourney is to make people more aware of opportunities to curl in Rochester.

“It’s fairly easy to pick up, so with everyone being fairly new, no one’s being intimidated by curling with someone that’s been curling for 20-30 years,” Russell said. “So, in that way it’s very welcoming and accommodating.”

